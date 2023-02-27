Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United: Which Team Has Better Record in PSL?

The 16th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to take place between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United today.

Two big teams will clash against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for another nail-biting encounter.

Qalandars secured a 40-run win against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday, and they will be looking for similar performances from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique against United.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side was unstoppable in their fourth game of the season at Gaddafi Stadium, and they currently sit third in the points table with six points.

Last week, Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs, thanks to Azam Khan’s sheer power-hitting and Fazalhaq Farooqi’s superb spell of 3 for 28.

Islamabad United lead Lahore Qalandars by nine games out of 15, but the latter put up a strong fight in last year’s game, defeating the Shadab Khan-led side by six runs.

Teams Matches Win Loss Islamabad United 15 9 6 Lahore Qalandars 6 9

