Abu Dhabi Police Seizes 4.5 Million Captagon Pills in a Massive Drug Bust

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 28, 2023 | 5:13 pm

Abu Dhabi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate has arrested a man for smuggling 4.5 million capsules of the drug, Captagon. The authorities foiled the smuggling attempt after gathering intelligence.

Director of the Department, General Tahir Gharib Al Dahiri, stated that his team spied on the smuggler and found that he was importing cans of preserved green beans. They cleared all legal procedures and checks until the team raided the suspect’s warehouse and caught him red-handed with drugs in the cans.

The authorities recovered around 4.5 million tablets, as well as the materials needed to prepare and package the drugs for sale.

General Tahir attributed the raid’s success to efficient coordination between multiple teams. He thanked the anti-narcotics forces for their work in catching criminals and saving the children in UAE from the harmful drugs.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


