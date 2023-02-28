Abu Dhabi Police Seizes 4.5 Million Captagon Pills in a Massive Drug Bust

Abu Dhabi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate has arrested a man for smuggling 4.5 million capsules of the drug, Captagon. The authorities foiled the smuggling attempt after gathering intelligence.

ALSO READ UAE is Developing World’s First Free Zone for Digital and Crypto Asset Companies

Director of the Department, General Tahir Gharib Al Dahiri, stated that his team spied on the smuggler and found that he was importing cans of preserved green beans. They cleared all legal procedures and checks until the team raided the suspect’s warehouse and caught him red-handed with drugs in the cans.

The authorities recovered around 4.5 million tablets, as well as the materials needed to prepare and package the drugs for sale.

ALSO READ Dubai Airport Issues New List of Banned and Allowed Items

General Tahir attributed the raid’s success to efficient coordination between multiple teams. He thanked the anti-narcotics forces for their work in catching criminals and saving the children in UAE from the harmful drugs.