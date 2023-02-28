Cricket Fans Angry With Haris Rauf for Mocking Shadab Khan

Star Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf left cricket fans enraged after engaging in banter with Islamabad United skipper and national teammate, Shadab Khan.

While defending the target of 201 runs, David Wiese dismissed Shadab Khan in the eighth over of the second innings, as he was caught behind by Sam Billings.

While Shadab was heading towards the pavilion, Rauf attempted to mock him for getting dismissed. Shadab became visually annoyed but didn’t react.

Cricket fans did not take kindly to the act and began trolling the right-arm pacer on social media, pleading with him to refrain from such acts during the game.

Here are some social media reactions:

Shadab Khan wasn’t looking happy with this act of Haris Rauf.pic.twitter.com/fY3sFpNt7y — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) February 27, 2023

Haris Rauf dragging Shadab off the field after he was dismissed for only 4 runs, Shadab doesn't seem to be in a funny mood!😳#LQvIU #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/3EVCzdTlYk — Laiba Abbasi (@abbasiilaiba) February 27, 2023

Haris Rauf is such a mood pic.twitter.com/puCe1pnRIB — P.✨ (@PreetyThakur22) February 22, 2023

Shadab is surely thinking to smack Haris's head with his bat 😭😭😭 WHAT EVEN IS HARIS RAUF UPTO pic.twitter.com/lf4ycBWKt3 — طیبہ (@teazee__) February 27, 2023

What Haris Rauf did yesterday with Shadab Khan was completely wrong,ok you are kidding,but at that time it was unjustified to harass the next person for his failure,yes it is absolutely wrong in my dictionary.Haris would have teased him later bcz they are frnds,but at that time🙏 pic.twitter.com/bACX67Wq27 — Hiba🦋PZ💛&IU❤ (@hibamehar5) February 28, 2023

shadab was 👌 this close to slapping haris rauf 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UDn8yg5HHk — Sim.🇵🇰 (@thepctvibes) February 27, 2023

Haris Rauf jalay pe namak chiraktay huey! pic.twitter.com/VlS68uCARb — PCT meme | Bully 🐂 (@PctMeme) February 27, 2023

Haris Rauf was trying to tease Shadab but Shadab was pissed already & Hushed him away! Yeh Haris chichora kyun houta ja raha hai?! 😭😂 #ShadabKhan #harisrauf #ShaheenShahAfridi #LahoreQalandars #IslamabadUnited pic.twitter.com/56MWuWCqBM — Tooba Noor ✨ PCT ❤️ (@iamtooba) February 27, 2023

