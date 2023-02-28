Cricket Fans Angry With Haris Rauf for Mocking Shadab Khan

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 28, 2023 | 5:09 pm

Star Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf left cricket fans enraged after engaging in banter with Islamabad United skipper and national teammate, Shadab Khan.

While defending the target of 201 runs, David Wiese dismissed Shadab Khan in the eighth over of the second innings, as he was caught behind by Sam Billings.

While Shadab was heading towards the pavilion, Rauf attempted to mock him for getting dismissed. Shadab became visually annoyed but didn’t react.

Cricket fans did not take kindly to the act and began trolling the right-arm pacer on social media, pleading with him to refrain from such acts during the game.

Here are some social media reactions:

