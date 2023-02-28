Qalandars Star Approves of Sikandar Raza Underpass in Lahore

Pakistan-born Zimbabwean cricketer, Sikandar Raza engaged in a hilarious exchange with a fan on social media during the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While sharing an edited photo, a Twitter account user renamed one of the underpasses in Lahore to Sikandar Raza underpass and said that all of Lahore wants to see this.

The star all-rounder, who is representing Lahore Qalandars in ongoing season eight, was quick to respond to his fan and wrote, “Not a bad idea at all actually.”

Sikandar Raza was selected by Lahore Qalandars in the draft for the ongoing eighth season after a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In their recent match against Islamabad United, the Sialkot-born cricketer scored 23 runs off 10 balls, took two wickets, and conceded only six runs in his two overs.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side secured a comfortable 110 runs victory against the Shahab Khan-led side to move to the top spot of the points table with eight points.

The defending champions will play their sixth encounter against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 2.

