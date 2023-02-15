Honor Magic 5 Lite Announced With Flagship Design for €379

Honor has announced its Magic 5 Lite smartphone in France prior to its upcoming MWC event. The device is essentially a rebranded version of the Honor X9a launched around the globe last month, but this one is designed specifically for the European markets.

Featuring a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Honor Magic 5 Lite boasts a 10-bit color output, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is curved at the edges and features minimal bezels, giving it a premium look.

At the top of the screen, there is a small punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front-facing camera. At the rear, the Honor Magic 5 Lite boasts a large donut-shaped camera island housing a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Running on Android 12, the phone boots with Magic UI 6.1 and comes with a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

The Honor Magic 5 Lite is set to release in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Titanium Silver color options. It has a starting price of €379 in France.

Honor Magic 5 Lite Specifications