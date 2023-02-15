Honor Magic 5 Lite Announced With Flagship Design for €379

Honor has announced its Magic 5 Lite smartphone in France prior to its upcoming MWC event. The device is essentially a rebranded version of the Honor X9a launched around the globe last month, but this one is designed specifically for the European markets.
Featuring a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Honor Magic 5 Lite boasts a 10-bit color output, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is curved at the edges and features minimal bezels, giving it a premium look.
At the top of the screen, there is a small punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front-facing camera. At the rear, the Honor Magic 5 Lite boasts a large donut-shaped camera island housing a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Running on Android 12, the phone boots with Magic UI 6.1 and comes with a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.
The Honor Magic 5 Lite is set to release in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Titanium Silver color options. It has a starting price of €379 in France.
Honor Magic 5 Lite Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 12, Magic UI 6.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 16MP
- Colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Titanium Silver
- Fingerprint sensor: Under display
- Battery: 5,100 mAh, 40W fast charging
- Price: €379