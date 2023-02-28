PTA Received Over 18,500 Complaints Against Telcos in January

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 18,658 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in January 2023, out of which 18,456 (98 percent) were resolved.

The complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during December.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by January stood at 18,199, out of which 19,057 (99 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,324 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 7,318 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,512 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 3,499 (99 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 5,510 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 5,479 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,832 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,742 (95 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 132 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 107 were addressed during January, for a resolution rate of 81 percent. Furthermore, 319 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 284 (89 percent) were addressed.