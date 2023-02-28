UAE Makes Unexpected Changes to School Exam System

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made unexpected changes to the school exam system across the country. The exams, starting from 27 February until 3 March, will be taken with digital technology as a trial.

The Emirates School Establishment (ESE) stated that the school exams for Grades 3-12 would be conducted via paper and electronically.

ALSO READ UAE Approves Thousands of Plots for Citizens

During initial tests, exams of 5 subjects, Arabic, Math, Physics, English, and Science, will be conducted digitally through multiple choice questions (MCQs). ESE announced on social media that the decision has been taken to enhance the educational outcome and improve the creativity and other skills of students.

Combatting ChatGPT Use at Schools

Many students in UAE have started misusing ChatGPT for their homework, creating concerns among parents and teachers.

ALSO READ UAE Provides 1-Year Extension in Residence Visa to Select Women

To address this problem, UAE schools use ZeroGPT, a tool for detecting AI-generated text, and other similar methods. Head of Education Technology at Taleem, Vaughan Pope, remarked that AI-generated text is highly organized, whereas humans write a bit randomly, making it easier to detect.