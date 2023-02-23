Here is What Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Look Like

Xiaomi is set to announce the global release of its new 13 and 13 Pro models at the end of this week. These phones debuted in China in December 2022.

However, it’s apparent that the product line is incomplete without an Ultra version. While the company CEO stated that there won’t be a 13S Ultra model this year, there have been several leaks talking about the 13 Ultra, which he did not comment on.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was launched in July 2022, so there is still plenty of time for its successor to be released. Recently, images of a phone case designed for the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra have surfaced, showing an incredibly large circular camera island.

We have already seen this style before, as the camera island on the 12S Ultra was already quite sizable. This phone case leak is consistent with a rumored sketch and a live image of the device, both of which were leaked in China last week. Have a look.

The camera sensors’ placement appears to be similar to the previous model, but it’s not identical. Last year, there was a massive cutout in the center surrounded by other smaller units, but this time, all cutouts are almost identical in size with a slight gap in the middle.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is speculated to be released in March or April, at least initially in China. As expected from the Ultra series, it will have a strong emphasis on photography.

As per a previous leak, the 13 Ultra will retain its predecessor’s 1-inch primary sensor and incorporate gimbal stabilization. Additionally, all four back cameras will have autofocus, and there will be a direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) sensor as well.