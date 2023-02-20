There May Be No Xiaomi 13S This Year

Xiaomi is set to release its flagship 13 series in the global market on February 26th, during the MWC Barcelona event. However, unlike last year, we may not get S models with upgraded hardware, says a new report from tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to the leak, Xiaomi will forego the 13S lineup this year and instead unveil the 13T series sometime in Q4.

Last year, the Chinese brand launched the Xiaomi 12S lineup as a small update over the regular 12 series. It featured a more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and included the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was the company’s ultra-premium flagship.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Confirms Poco C55’s Design and Launch Date

The latest Xiaomi 13 models feature Qualcomm’s remarkable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is a substantial improvement over last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This means that Qualcomm may not launch a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, leaving Xiaomi with limited scope for enhancements.

Hence, it makes sense to assume that the brand will not launch a new 13S series since the current 13 range already offers impressive hardware.

According to the tipster, the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi 13T series later this year, which will be more economical. One of the phones in the new series will be a rebranded variant of the unreleased Redmi K60 Extreme Edition which is also coming later this year.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Poco X5 and X5 Pro Launched Starting At $250

This approach goes along with Xiaomi’s tactic from last year, where they renamed the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to the Xiaomi 12T Pro. However, the 12T Pro was upgraded with a 200 MP camera, replacing the 108 MP camera of its predecessor. This means we can expect to see upgrades over the Redmi variant once again.

As for a launch date, it is unclear when Xiaomi plans to release its new 13S series.