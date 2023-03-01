57 Top Pakistani Cricketers Including Babar and Shaheen Register for The Hundred

Some of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket have registered for the draft of the upcoming third edition of the 100-ball cricket tournament, The Hundred.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan are among the big names who have been listed at the Reserve Price of £100,000, indicating the value that they bring to the table.

In addition to these, other Pakistani cricketers such as Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have also been listed for the draft at a Reserve Price of £60,000.

As many as 57 Pakistani star cricketers have signed up for the draft, which is scheduled for March 23, giving franchise owners a wealth of talent to choose from.

The upcoming third edition of the 100-ball cricket tournament promises to be an exciting event, with eight teams battling it out for the championship in August.

Teams will have the pick of 881 players, with 113 players having been retained across both the men’s and women’s competitions leaving 135 vacant spots.

The following is a list of Pakistani cricketers who have registered for the draft: