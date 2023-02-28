Bad Weather Likely to Spoil Upcoming PSL 8 Matches

The PSL 8 matches are expected to be spoiled by rain in Rawalpindi and Lahore for the next few days.

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches are facing another challenge due to a new spell of rain in Punjab. The forecast predicts rain in Rawalpindi and Lahore for the next few days, causing concerns for the smooth running of the tournament.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings is at risk of being abandoned due to the possibility of thunderstorms in Rawalpindi. Similarly, the completion of the upcoming match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in Lahore is also under the clouds as per the predicted weather conditions.

In addition to the concerns about the smooth running of the PSL 8 matches, the recent spell of rain can also cause a major upset in the standings of the points table. In a tournament where every match counts, abandoned matches due to rain can make a significant impact on the final rankings of the teams.

Fans and players alike are hoping for a break in the rain so that the tournament can continue uninterrupted.