Here are Top 5 Bowling Performances of PSL 8 So Far

Seeing a number of high-scoring games, the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been a batters’ tournament so far. However, in accordance with the high standards of bowling which the PSL is known for, the bowlers have also showcased some top-notch performances despite tough bowling conditions.

Here are the top 5 bowling spells of the PSL 8 so far:

1. Shaheen Afridi’s Fifer

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper and star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi is known for wreaking havoc on opening batters. However, coming back from a knee injury, there were doubts and questions over his form and fitness for the PSL 8.

Proving his worth, the star pacer bowled a brilliant spell against Peshawar Zalmi. Breaking bats and rattling stumps, Shaheen Afridi took five wickets for 4o runs in a game primarily dominated by batters. He clean bowled both the openers, young Mohammad Haris as well as the captain Babar Azam. He also bagged the scalps of Wahab Riaz and James Neesham, leading his side to a victory by 40 runs.

2. Ihsanullah’s Fifer

Multan Sultans clinched a convincing victory over Quetta Gladiators in the recent PSL 8 encounter, thanks to the exceptional performance of their emerging pacer, Ihsanullah.

The young bowler displayed remarkable skill and dexterity, limiting Quetta Gladiators to a meager total of 110 runs and picking up five crucial wickets in the process. Ihsanullah’s exceptional performance included the dismissal of top batters such as Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, as well as Naseem Shah.

This was a memorable moment for the emerging player as he claimed his first five-wicket haul in PSL, highlighting his potential as a rising star in the world of cricket.

3. Abbas Afridi’s Breakout Spell

Abbas Afridi, the emerging pacer of Multan Sultans, put on a remarkable display of bowling against Islamabad United’s strong batting lineup in the PSL 8 match.

In his four overs, he took four crucial wickets for just 22 runs, which included dismissing Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim. His outstanding spell kept the batters from settling on the crease.

His performance played a pivotal role in helping his team secure a convincing 52-run victory at their home ground, and he undoubtedly proved his worth as a promising talent to watch out for in the future.

4. Hasan Ali’s Redemption

Hasan Ali, the star Pakistani fast bowler, has made a resounding comeback in the ongoing eighth edition of PSL. After being excluded from the team for the first two games, he made a remarkable return in his third match, where he produced a sensational performance against Peshawar Zalmi.

In that game, he claimed three wickets for 35 runs, which put a halt to Peshawar Zalmi’s momentum and restricted them to a below-average total of 156 runs. Hasan Ali’s spell was a crucial milestone in his career, as it proved his worth again after a prolonged period of poor form.

5. Mohammad Hasnain’s Effort

In the match against Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Hasnain proved to be the real gladiator on Quetta Gladiators’ side as he stood like a lone warrior while his team simply did not step up to support him.

The young pacer took three crucial wickets, conceding only 13 runs in his spell of four overs. However, the rest of the bowling lineup seemed helpless in defending a below-par total of 155. Mohammad Hasnain’s 3 for 13 stands as one of the most remarkable bowling efforts of the PSL 8 in a losing cause.

