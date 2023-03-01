Abdullah Shafique Gets Vaulable Batting Tips From Legendary Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain and Peshawar Zalmi president, Inzamam-ul-Haq has been spotted giving batting tips to Lahore Qalandars star middle-order batter, Abdullah Shafique.

During a recent practice session, the former cricketer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, was seen advising the young batter on his technique.

Inzamam can be seen telling Shafique in a video posted by Lahore Qalandars on YouTube that he saw him while playing Test cricket and found him to be a very talented batter.

While encouraging the right-handed batter to keep improving, the legendary batter told Abdullah Shafique that he has a natural ability to play good cricket shots.

Inzamam went on to offer some tips to Abdullah, including the use of a wet tennis ball during practice sessions saying, “Practice hard batting by wetting a tennis ball.”

The former captain also stressed the importance of strike rotation, pointing out that the most dangerous batters are often the ones who keep changing strikes.

It is worth noting that Abdullah starred for Lahore, scoring 45 runs off 24 balls against Islamabad United to lead his team to 110 runs victory.

