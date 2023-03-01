3 More International Superstars Strengthen Quetta Gladiators Team for PSL 2023

Quetta Gladiators have received good news at the important stage of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as three star cricketers have joined the squad.

According to the details, South African fast bowler, Dwaine Pretorius, and Afghan cricketers, Naveen-ul-Haq and Najibullah Zadran have arrived in Lahore to join Quetta Gladiators.

The three cricketers will participate in their training session today and will be available for selection for their much-important encounter against Lahore Qalandars tomorrow.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side has started their campaign for the ongoing edition of PSL on a poor note and has lost four of their first five games of the season.

the former champions currently stand at the bottom of the points table and this addition of cricketers to their squad and will be a huge boost for the Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators will be keen to secure victory in their remaining five encounters in order to make their way to the playoffs of the PSL 8.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United also received good news today when their star opening batter, Alex Hales, arrived in Islamabad ahead of their next game.

