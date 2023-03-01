Shahid Afridi Reveals Why Babar is Not in the Same League as de Villiers and Kohli

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi has stated that Babar Azam will have to demonstrate his match-finishing abilities if he wants to be on the list of great batters.

While speaking to the media, Shahid Afridi said that there is no doubt about the class of the all-format captain, but he has yet to prove his match-finishing skills.

The former all-rounder further added that the 28-year-old batter is currently one of the great cricketers in terms of skills and the pride of the Pakistan cricket team.

“One thing that stops Babar Aza, from being named along with the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli is finishing [games],” said Shahid Afridi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore-born cricketer currently holds the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings and is ranked third in the T20I and Test rankings.

The stylish batter was also awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and was named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

Babar is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which they will face Karachi Kings in their sixth game today.

