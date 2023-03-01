After Italy, More Pakistani Migrants Die in Yet Another Boat Crash

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 1, 2023 | 6:08 pm

A tragic boat crash occurred near the Libyan city of Benghazi, killing 3 Pakistanis. This is 2nd boat crash within a week, resulting in the deaths of Pakistani migrants.

The Foreign Office (FO) expressed its condolences to the victims’ families. It also confirmed that the Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli is taking necessary action to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to Pakistan.

It isn’t yet clear what caused the boat accident and further investigations are underway. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with illegal migration through the Mediterranean Sea.

Boat Crash Incident in Italy

Earlier, a tragedy unfolded on Sunday morning after a small boat carrying migrants crashed into rocks on the southern Italian coast, killing 58 people, including children.

The boat had left Turkey with migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and other countries. In stormy weather, it crashed close to Steccato di Cutro on the eastern coast of Calabria.

