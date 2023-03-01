After Italy, More Pakistani Migrants Die in Yet Another Boat Crash

A tragic boat crash occurred near the Libyan city of Benghazi, killing 3 Pakistanis. This is 2nd boat crash within a week, resulting in the deaths of Pakistani migrants.

The Foreign Office (FO) expressed its condolences to the victims’ families. It also confirmed that the Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli is taking necessary action to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to Pakistan.

In an earlier, separate tragic incident, 3 Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near #Benghazi, #Libya. @PakinLibya_ is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains to #Pakistan. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 28, 2023

It isn’t yet clear what caused the boat accident and further investigations are underway. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with illegal migration through the Mediterranean Sea.

Boat Crash Incident in Italy

Earlier, a tragedy unfolded on Sunday morning after a small boat carrying migrants crashed into rocks on the southern Italian coast, killing 58 people, including children.

The boat had left Turkey with migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and other countries. In stormy weather, it crashed close to Steccato di Cutro on the eastern coast of Calabria.