UAE Passport Power Sees Unprecedented Growth in a Decade

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 1, 2023 | 5:08 pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has achieved an outstanding milestone in passport power over the past decade, according to a recent report by Globalresidenceindex.com, an immigration research site.

The experts analyzed the development of passports in the last 10 years to identify countries with the most improvement in passport power, and UAE topped the chart. Note that passport power implies the number of countries that give visa-free access to certain passport holders.

Located between developing and developed countries, UAE’s strategic location makes it a business and tourism center. It has also become more accessible during the last 10 years, leading to a boost in mobility for its nationals.

The report highlights a staggering increase in the number of visa-free countries for UAE passport holders. In 2013, only 72 countries granted visa-free entry to UAE nationals. However, in 2023, this number jumped to 178, showing an increase of 106 countries.

Below are the top 10 countries with the highest passport power growth in the last decade:

Rank Country Visa-Free Access in 2013 Visa-Free Access in 2023 10 Year Improvement
1. UAE 72 178 +106
2. Colombia 63 133 +70
3. Ukraine 77 144 +67
4. Moldova 59 120 +61
5. St. Vincent and the Grenadines 92 151 +59
6. Dominica 87 144 +57
7. Grenada 88 145 +57
8. Peru 80 136 +56
9. Georgia 60 115 +55
10. St. Lucia 94 146 +52

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


