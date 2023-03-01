Hasan Ali’s Mid-Flight Jokes Have Internet in Fits

Islamabad United have arrived in Islamabad to play their remaining matches of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on their home ground.

The Shadab Khan-led side has played five matches in the competition, winning three of them and currently sits third in the points table with a -0.334 run rate.

Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, provided quality entertainment to his teammates during the flight from Lahore to Islamabad by entering the cockpit.

Hasan, who jolted Peshawar Zalmi’s strong batting unit in his first game of the season, also made the announcement of the birthday of the head coach, Azhar Mahmood.

In a short video posted by Islamabad United on their official social media handles, Hasan Ali can be seen having fun with Abrar Ahmed and Azam Khan.

It is worth noting that the two-time champions will face the Karachi Kings in their sixth game of the event on March 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It is finally time to head home but #Sherus enjoyed their flight in surprising ways! 🦁#UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/WwcWSOO8zT — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 28, 2023

