Pakistani National Hockey Player Declared Dead in Italy’s Migrant Boat Accident

Tragic news has emerged of Shahida Raza’s death, who is a former Pakistani international hockey player, in a migrant boat accident off the coast of Italy.

Shahida was among the victims of the overloaded boat that sank in stormy seas on Sunday, taking the lives of at least 59 people, including several other Pakistanis.

ALSO READ Pakistani Women Cricketers Sign Up for England’s The Hundred

As per the sources close to Shahida, the Quetta-born athlete had been going through a difficult time in her life after getting divorced and was struggling as a single mother.

Reports further revealed that in a bid to secure a better future, the renowned hockey player chose to migrate to Europe illegally.

ALSO READ 57 Top Pakistani Cricketers Including Babar and Shaheen Register for The Hundred

The news of her tragic death has been met with sadness and condolences from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice President, Shehla Raza, PHF Women Wing Secretary, Tanzila Amir Cheema, and others associated with hockey.

Shahida, also known as Chinttu in her circles, competed for Pakistan in international hockey competitions as well as participated in domestic football games.