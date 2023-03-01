Pakistani Women Cricketers Sign Up for England’s The Hundred

As many as eight Pakistani women cricketers have registered for the Women Hundred, an English cricket competition that has gained popularity over the last two years.

The list of registered players includes some of Pakistan’s most talented women cricketers, with fast bowler, Diana Baig, being one of the most notable names.

Baig has been included in the list of the second most expensive players with a reserve price of £25,000, while Jawaria Khan has entered the draft with a reserve price of £18,750.

In addition, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Arooj Shah, Muneeba Siddiqui, and Mahim Tariq have registered without a reserve price, highlighting their determination to make a mark in the competition.

The much-awaited draft ceremony for the third edition of the Women Hundred is set to be held on March 23, with the competition slated to start in August.

The event has garnered a significant following in recent years, with last year’s men’s contest being won by Trent Rockets after they defeated Manchester Originals in the final match.

In the women’s competition, the Oval Invincibles emerged victorious for the second time in a row after defeating Southern Brave in a rematch of the 2021 final. Here’s the list of Pakistanis who will be looking for a spot in different teams of The Hundred.