Sindh Announces Ramadan Timings for Educational Institutes

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 1, 2023 | 6:04 pm

The Sindh Education Department has revised school timings with the approval of the steering committee.

According to details, from April 1 to October 31, schools will now operate from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, with Friday timings being 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

For the period of November 1 to March 31, schools will open from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, with Friday timings being 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

In addition, there will be separate timings for schools during Ramadan.

During this Holy Month, schools will open at 7:30 AM and close at 12:00 PM on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, and on Fridays, the timings will be from 7:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

A new schedule has also been issued for schools with double shifts.

