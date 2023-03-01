Twitter is Down Globally With Users Seeing “Welcome to Twitter” Screen

Twitter users are currently facing problems globally with users unable to access the micro-blogging website or its mobile app.

When users try to access Twitter’s website, they see the message “Welcome to Twitter!” on their timeline. The alert, which is typically used for new signups, reads: “Twitter is the best place to see what’s happening in your world,” or includes a “Let’s go” button that allows you to follow some people and topics.

Twitter.com is still available and you can send new tweets but you cannot load the latest tweets or refresh for updated content.

It is unclear whether this is planned maintenance, a problem with their servers, or an attack on their networks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.