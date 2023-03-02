CM Orders Strict Crackdown Against Kite Flyers

Mohsin Naqvi, the Interim Chief Minister (CM), has issued an order to penalize anyone who violates the restriction on kite flying. He stressed that people who fly kites and use weapons will be punished by the law.

This statement was given during a meeting in the CM’s office to evaluate implementation measures for the anti-kite flying law.

The CM highlighted that the kite-flying ban should be properly enforced in all cities. He was outraged by kite-flying incidents in several cities, despite the imposition of Section 144 to prohibit kite-flying across Punjab. He vowed to hold the District Police Officer (DPO) accountable for any future incidents.

The CM highlighted that deaths caused by kite flying are alarmingly high. He urged law enforcement to take swift action regarding aerial shooters and to monitor kite-flying using drones as well as other modern technologies.

The CM also voiced concern over the continued manufacture of kite threads and kites even after the prohibition, and he regretted the deaths caused by them. He advised that precautions be taken ahead of time to deal with anticipated kite-flying in Kasur and other regions. The Inspector General (IG) of the Police indicated that action will be taken to revoke aerial shooters’ firearms permits.