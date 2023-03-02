IDP Education Pakistan Expands Footprint with New Offices Launched in Faisalabad & Gujrat

IDP Education Pakistan, a leading provider of international education services and proud co-owner of IELTS, has announced the opening of its two new offices in Faisalabad and Gujrat, making quality study abroad services and IELTS testing more accessible to the youth of both cities.

“After the successful launch of the three offices in the biggest metropolitan cities of Pakistan in 2019, we are excited to expand our presence in two more cities, showcasing IDP’s strong commitment towards the Pakistan market,” said Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director IDP Education Pakistan.

“We are very pleased to be able to make quality international education opportunities more accessible to youth of our country along with making IELTS testing facilities more accessible for test takers through our geographical expansion,” he added.

IDP Pakistan is an ASX 100 company (Australian Securities Exchange-listed company with a global head office in Melbourne) with a global presence in more than 50 countries and a network of over 140 offices worldwide.

With a legacy of 50 years, IDP has helped students enter more than 600,000 courses and supported our network of over 800 leading partner institutions across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Through these new offices, local students will get an opportunity to receive expert guidance regarding the application process, be able to gain entry into their preferred institution across six major English-speaking countries, and will benefit from IDP’s high visa application success rate.

Furthermore, students and professionals aspiring to work or migrate abroad will be able to sit for Computer Delivered IELTS in these offices using IDP’s state-of-the-art labs.

Imad Chaoui, Regional Director, MEA, EU & CIS, said, “I am really pleased that IDP Education is expanding its IELTS computer-delivered test centers in Faisalabad and Gujrat to support test takers in Pakistan.”

Darrin Vardon, IELTS Director MEA, EU & CIS, said, “The IELTS by IDP App enables people to receive expert preparation guidance, register for the IELTS tests and later, proudly showcase their results on social media platforms.”

“Our team of experienced counselors will be on hand to provide guidance and support to students and test takers at every stage of the process with our values of expertise, integrity, and empathy,” shared Bin Akram.