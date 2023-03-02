Lahore Vs. Quetta Head to Head Record in PSL

Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Quetta Gladiators in what promises to be a thrilling encounter in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

With four wins from five matches, Qalandars have been dominating the league so far, while Quetta Gladiators have just managed one win from their five encounters.

With Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators struggling to find their form, they will need to come back stronger if they are to make it to the playoffs.

With some renowned T20 specialists on the side, Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team have all the capability to defeat the defending champions on any day.

In the first meeting between the two sides earlier in the event at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, Qalandars emerged victorious by a whopping 63 runs.

When it comes to head-to-head record, Gladiators have won seven out of their 15 battles against Lahore Qalandars, while the latter has won eight games, which shows these games are always fiery and a lot is at stake.

Fans of both teams will be eagerly anticipating the outcome of this match, which could have a significant impact on the final standings of the league.

