Islamabad United’s Star English Pacer Ruled Out of Remaining PSL 8

Star England pacer, Tymal Mills will miss the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after aggravating his old injury during a training session.

The 30-year-old pacer was set to join Islamabad United for the second half of PSL, but he informed the franchise about his inability to travel due to the injury setback.

“Tymal Mills has suffered a setback during his injury rehabilitation and thus will not be joining the Islamabad United squad in Pakistan for the PSL,” an official said.

The development is a huge blow for the two-time champions, but the addition of opening batter, Alex Hales, to the lineup will boost their morale.

The England batter joined the United squad yesterday in Islamabad and will be available for their next encounter against Karachi Kings scheduled for tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

United were relieved when Colin Munro was cleared of a possible thumb fracture that he suffered in a game against Lahore Qalandars, and the franchise was fearing the worst.

However, scans revealed no fracture, and Munro is expected to be fit and available for selection for the remaining matches of the season.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad United team management has said that they will assess Munro’s condition before their game against Karachi Kings tomorrow.

