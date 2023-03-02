PSL Schedule Today – March 2nd, 2023: Gladiators Look to Bounce Back Against Qalandars

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators as Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 heads towards the business end.

Qalandars will be aiming to continue their winning run and solidify their position as the number one team in the PSL points table. Qalandars have been sensational in front of their home crowd and will be looking to provide their fans with yet another blockbuster performance.

Quetta, on the other hand, have been underwhelming as they have won only one in their first five games in the tournament. Gladiators will have to quickly bounce back or else their hopes of qualifying for the PSL playoffs will quickly diminish.

A win for Lahore will solidify their position as the league leaders while a win for Quetta will help them close down the gap on the fourth plaoffs spot.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday, 2 March Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

