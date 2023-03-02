Lahore Qalandars Win Hearts by Fulfilling Wish of an 8-Year-Old

Lahore Qalandars fulfilled the wish of a young cricket fan by allowing him to enter Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and enjoy the game from the owner’s dugout.

Akif’s dream came true when he was selected through a lottery system, allowing him to watch Lahore Qalandars match from the best seat in the stadium.

The eight-year-old cricket fan was thrilled to meet his favorite players and take photos with them, thanks to the generosity of the Lahore Qalandars team.

This gesture from the defending champions has won the hearts of cricket fans all over the world, who have praised Qalandars for their kindness and generosity.

Qalandars have been conducting draws for fans during PSL matches played at Gaddafi Stadium, allowing lucky fans to sit in the owner’s dugout and take pictures with the players.

As Lahore Qalandars continue their winning streak in PSL 8, fans are eagerly waiting to see which lucky cricket fan will get to enjoy this special experience next.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side will take on Quetta Gladiators today in their sixth encounter of the ongoing edition at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars currently lead the points table with eight points and a handsome run rate of +1.470, having only lost one game to Karachi Kings.

