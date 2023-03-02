Today’s PSL Match Live – Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars are preparing to square off against Quetta Gladiators in the 18th encounter of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The much-anticipated clash between the two sides will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

After a disappointing start to the tournament, losing four out of five matches, Gladiators have bolstered their squad with the addition of three star players.

South African fast bowler, Dwaine Pretorius, and Afghan cricketers, Naveen-ul-Haq and Najibullah Zadran have joined the team and will be available for selection today.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have been showcasing exceptional performance in the ongoing season, with all their departments breathing fire.

They have won three consecutive matches, with sitting at the top of the table and will be aiming to continue their winning streak and cement their place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ Islamabad United’s Star English Pacer Ruled Out of Remaining PSL 8

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads