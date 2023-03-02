Shoaib Malik Reacts to Shoaib Akhtar’s Statement About Babar’s English

Shoaib Malik has said that fluency in the English language is not mandatory to be a successful cricketer while also crediting Shoaib Akhtar as a well-wisher for Babar Azam.

Shoaib Malik emphasized that while English proficiency has its benefits, it is not a defining factor for success, especially in the world of cricket.

He encouraged Babar Azam to continue improving himself in all aspects, including communication skills, but noted that language should not be a barrier for success.

He said that one should not feel embarrassed about being unable to speak good English as it is not necessary for a cricketer.

Shoaib Malik also acknowledged that Shoaib Akhtar’s comments, while at times blunt, were well-intentioned and that he always wishes well for young cricketers. He revealed that Babar is already working on the issues highlighted by Shoaib Akhtar and it should not be turned into a serious matter.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar faced backlash from the fans after suggesting Babar Azam learn English and improve his communication skills.