Mohammad Amir Does What’s Never Been Done in PSL With Unique Bowling Record

Mohammad Amir has once again shown his mettle on the field, with an exceptional spell of bowling during the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi secured a 24-run victory against the Imad Wasim-led side, their second win against them in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Lahore Opens 3 Lanes of Kalma Chowk to Accommodate Traffic

Amir’s spell was nothing short of phenomenal, as he dismissed the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris for ducks in the first over of the innings.

Amir maintained his momentum in the second over and dismissed the left-handed batter, Saim Ayub, who has scored two half-centuries in the event, leaving Zalmi reeling at 2/3.

What is truly remarkable about the performance of the 30-year-old pacer is that he achieved a feat that has never been accomplished in PSL history before.

For the first time ever, the top three batters of any PSL team were dismissed for less than three runs, thanks to the phenomenal bowling display from Amir.

The previous lowest score was witnessed during the second edition of PSL when Karachi Kings lost their batters, Shahzaib Hasan, Chris Gayle, and Babar Azam with only three runs on the board.

Batting Bowling Fall of Wicket Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings 2/3 Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi 3/3

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads