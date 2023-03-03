PM Shehbaz Promotes Multiple Grade-21 Bureaucrats

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the second session of the 27th meeting of the High-Powered Selection Board today. The promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22 was considered during the meeting.

The following officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Postal Group (PG), and Information Group (IG) were cleared for promotion to grade 22:

Pakistan Administrative Service

Ahmad Hanif Orakzai

Yusuf Khan

Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna

Sajid Sidique

Capt (Retd) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz

Arif Anwar Baloch

Awais Manzur Sumra

Ali Sher Mahsud

Syed Ali Murtaza

Waseem Mukhtar Chaudry

Postal Group

Khalid Javed

Hasan Akhtar Khan

Information Group