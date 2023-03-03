PM Shehbaz Promotes Multiple Grade-21 Bureaucrats

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 3, 2023 | 3:50 pm

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the second session of the 27th meeting of the High-Powered Selection Board today. The promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22 was considered during the meeting.

The following officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Postal Group (PG), and Information Group (IG) were cleared for promotion to grade 22:

ALSO READ

Pakistan Administrative Service

  • Ahmad Hanif Orakzai
  • Yusuf Khan
  • Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna
  • Sajid Sidique
  • Capt (Retd) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz
  • Arif Anwar Baloch
  • Awais Manzur Sumra
  • Ali Sher Mahsud
  • Syed Ali Murtaza
  • Waseem Mukhtar Chaudry
ALSO READ

Postal Group

  • Khalid Javed
  • Hasan Akhtar Khan

Information Group

  • Shahera Shahid

ProPK Staff

lens

Sonam Bajwa Supremacy: Indian Diva Sends Love to Pakistani Superfan
Read more in lens

proproperty

Police Officer Injured in Attack by Armed Landlords of Islamabad’s Shehzad Town
Read more in proproperty
close
>