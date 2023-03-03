PM Shehbaz Promotes Multiple Grade-21 Bureaucrats

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the second session of the 27th meeting of the High-Powered Selection Board today. The promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22 was considered during the meeting.
The following officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Postal Group (PG), and Information Group (IG) were cleared for promotion to grade 22:
Pakistan Administrative Service
- Ahmad Hanif Orakzai
- Yusuf Khan
- Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna
- Sajid Sidique
- Capt (Retd) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz
- Arif Anwar Baloch
- Awais Manzur Sumra
- Ali Sher Mahsud
- Syed Ali Murtaza
- Waseem Mukhtar Chaudry
Postal Group
- Khalid Javed
- Hasan Akhtar Khan
Information Group
- Shahera Shahid