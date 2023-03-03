Rohit Sharma Can’t Keep Pakistan Out of His Head After Embarrassing Loss to Australia

Indian captain, Rohit Sharma made a strange comment after suffering a humiliating defeat in the third Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia in Indore.

The visiting side secured a nine-wicket win on a spin-friendly surface against the home side in a Test match that ended in the first session of day three at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

During the post-match presser, the Indian captain diverted the discussion to the last year’s Test series in Pakistan, despite explaining his team’s defeat in their home conditions.

The right-hander said that cricket fans were not happy with the three-match Test series played in Pakistan last year, while India made the ongoing series interesting for the fans.

“The game has to be played well for it to last five days. Even outside India, games are not lasting five days,” said the Indian skipper in the post-match press conference.

It is worth noting that Australia has qualified for the ongoing ICC Test Championship 2021-23 final, with the Pat Cummins-led side winning 11 out of the 18 Tests they have played in the cycle.

However, India’s fate for the final spot will be determined by the fourth and final match against Australia in Ahmedabad. A loss or draw will see them in the waiting room for the final.