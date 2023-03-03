Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

Islamabad United are preparing to face Karachi Kings in the 19th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As the second half of the marquee event has started, franchises are focusing on one thing – the playoffs. Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are almost on the verge of elimination.

The Imad Wasim-led side has already played seven encounters of the season, and hence they will be eager to secure a comprehensive victory in their remaining three games to keep themselves in the competition.

However, the position of the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United seems safe so far as they have won three of their five clashes and currently stand at the third spot of the points table.

The previous encounter between the two sides earlier in the event was remarkable, where Islamabad United chased down the target of 174 with 10 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings failed to impress with their bowling performance as all their specialists went for runs against the two-time champions.

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, two of the most popular teams in the PSL, have faced each other 19 times, with United winning 13 matches and Karachi only winning six battles.

Teams Matches Win Loss Islamabad United 19 13 6 Karachi Kings 6 13

