Rawalpindi Police Complains About Poor Food Quality During PSL 8

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the most decorated cricketing event for cricket enthusiasts around the country. However, the ongoing PSL season 8 has brought some concerns to light.

Thousands of police officers who are on security duty at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been served unhygienic, substandard food. Earlier this week, it was reported that 5,000 police officers would perform security duty.

ALSO READ Pakistan Legend Defends Mohammad Amir’s Recent Antics

Two police officers who wished to remain anonymous complained about the poor quality of food. One officer stated, “The food is terrible. It is not cooked properly, and the oil used is of low quality.”

Another officer added, “We are working tirelessly to ensure the security of the event, but the food we are being served is unacceptable. It’s not just about taste, but it’s also a matter of our health.”

The substandard food served to the officers poses significant health hazards. Consuming contaminated food can lead to food poisoning and other related illnesses.

The officers are working long hours and require proper nutrition to perform their duties effectively. The lack of nutritious food can lead to fatigue and weakness, which can affect their performance and compromise the safety of the event.

ALSO READ UAE Passport is Now the Most Powerful Passport in the World

The authorities responsible for serving the food to the police officers must take immediate action to address the issue. It is the responsibility of the organizers to ensure that the officers who are working hard to maintain law and order during the event are provided with hygienic and nutritious food.

The safety of the event depends on the efficiency of the security personnel, and their health is a vital component of their effectiveness.