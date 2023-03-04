Pakistan Legend Defends Mohammad Amir’s Recent Antics

Karachi Kings’ President, Wasim Akram, has voiced his support for Mohammad Amir amidst criticism for the left-arm pacer’s aggressive behavior and comments towards Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam.

Amir had stirred up controversy before PSL 8 began by stating that he doesn’t differentiate between taking the wicket of Zalmi’s captain or a tailender, which didn’t sit well with Babar Azam’s fans.

Former cricketer, Shahid Afridi, had reportedly scolded Amir for his on-field behavior and comments towards Babar, but Amir ignored the advice and even made an obscene gesture during his team’s next match against Lahore Qalandars.

However, Akram disagrees with Afridi’s criticism and believes that healthy rivalry and off-field comments bring more attention to the PSL.

“You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry, and I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler,” said Akram.

“During the game, be professional, and these little words off the field also add spice to PSL. That is the beauty of PSL. We should enjoy instead of criticizing the person individually and consistently,” he added.

Akram’s stance shows that he values the importance of on-field aggression and off-field banter in creating excitement and entertainment for fans. Despite the criticism, Amir’s outspoken nature may have just made him more interesting to watch for fans of the PSL.