TikTok Now Has a Time Limit for Teenagers

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has introduced several new features designed for teenagers and families, such as a daily screen limit of 60 minutes for all users under 18 years of age.

This limit will be automatically enabled for each account, but users will have the option to disable it and establish their own constraints.

Furthermore, the app will incorporate additional screen time management features, including notifications for users who disabled the 60-minute limit but exceeded 100 minutes. Parents can regulate the screen time limit and implement a passcode while extending the period to 30 minutes at a time.

To determine the 60-minute limit, the team sought advice from academic research and professionals from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital.

With the Family Pairing feature, caregivers can adjust the daily screen limit and establish different limits for different days of the week. Additionally, they can access the screen time dashboard, which displays information on the time spent on the app, the number of times the app was opened, and a breakdown of the total duration spent.

In addition to the above features, parents can impose further limitations and disable notifications for their teenagers. Presently, users who are under 15 years old do not receive push notifications after 9 PM, while users aged between 16-17 have notifications disabled after 10 PM.

As screen time is a significant concern for all users, TikTok has introduced sleep reminders to help. Users can set a specific time for a pop-up reminder that will prompt them to log off, put down their device, and go to sleep.