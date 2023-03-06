Cabinet Yet to Approve 25% Sales Tax on Luxury Imported Items

There is a further delay in the issuance of the notification by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the imposition of a 25 percent sales tax on the import of hundreds of luxury and non-essential items.

Sources told ProPakistani that there is no chance of issuance of the notification even on Tuesday (March 7). Till now, the federal cabinet has not approved a 25 percent sales tax on the import of luxury items.

The draft of the statutory regulatory order (SRO) is ready, but the FBR will issue the notification after approval of the cabinet through circulation.

The FBR had moved a summary to the federal cabinet for imposing a higher rate of 25 percent sales tax on the import of a wide range of luxury and non-essential items, officials added.