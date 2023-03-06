Govt has Earned Rs. 26 Billion by Issuing 4.5 Million Passports

The Passport and Immigration office has informed that it has deposited Rs. 26 billion in the national exchequer due to the issuance of 4.5 million passports to date.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has thanked the Interior Ministry for the establishment of Passport Processing Counter centers in far-flung areas of Pakistan and extended full cooperation and support.

The meeting was apprised of the performance of the Passports & Immigration office and reviewed the existing setup of passport offices in the country and abroad.

The minister chaired a meeting at the establishment of Passport offices at the Finance Division today. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Interior, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman NADRA, DG Passport & Immigration, and senior officers from Finance, NADRA, and Passport office attended the meeting.

The meeting also deliberated on the establishment of Passports Processing Counters and Mobile Register Vehicles in collaboration with NADRA in the remaining districts of Pakistan utilizing available resources for maximum facilitation and service delivery to the general population.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized that the government is providing maximum facilities to the population in all sectors in spite of limited resources and financial challenges. Finance Minister further appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry for the establishment of Passport Processing Counter centers in far-flung areas of Pakistan and extended full cooperation and support.