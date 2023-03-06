PTA to Conduct Quality of Service Survey in Jaffarabad

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to conduct a Quality of Service survey in Dera Allah Yar, Jaffarabad (Balochistan) over complaints of poor internet service in the area.

The chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication had a complaint about poor services in his area and asked the authority to replace optical fiber in his constituency.

The telecom regulator has also asked Telenor to improve the service in the area.

The PTA has submitted a reply to the standing committee over the issue of poor Internet service in Jaffarabad.

According to PTA, optical fiber cuts and damages in District Jaffarabad and its adjacent areas along with Naseerabad, Suhbatpur, and Usta Muhammad were taken up with licensees. The licensees have confirmed that currently there are no, optical fiber cuts or damages in the said area. There were some cuts reported during last year’s flood which were restored and all links are working smoothly, added PTA.

According to PTA, to know the specific problem in the area, the chairman of the standing committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali was contacted by the authority.

The chairman of the standing committee of information technology and telecommunications informed PTA that Telenor services in his hometown, located in Dera Allah Yar, Jaffarabad (Balochistan) are experiencing poor Internet Service.

The PTA has informed the NA committee that the Authority is going to conduct a survey in order to improve the service. Currently, the authority has asked Telenor to improve the service from NOC as much as possible. According to PTA the authority is conducting quarterly Quality of Service surveys and publishes reports on its website on regular basis.