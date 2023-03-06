PTCL Group organizes Corporate Golf Tournament Under its Business Solutions Arm

By Press Release | Published Mar 6, 2023 | 6:47 pm

PTCL Ufone 4G Business Solutions organized a successful corporate golf tournament held at Islamabad Club over the weekend.

The event provided a platform for relationship-building and corporate networking among business leaders and professionals from various industries.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, graced the event as the chief guest, while Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, hosted the guests along with his team.

The chief guest presented trophies to the winners and runner-ups in different categories.

The participants expressed their appreciation to PTCL & Ufone 4G for organizing an excellent sports event that provided a healthy environment for networking, exchanging ideas, and building relationships.

