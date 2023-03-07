Australia’s New Cricket Season to Begin With Test Series Against Pakistan

The iconic stadium in Perth is all set to host the opening encounter of the three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan scheduled for December this year.

As per the media reports, the Australian Test summer will begin in Perth and then move on to the next two traditional holiday Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

Last month, Christina Matthews, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Western Australian Cricket, expressed her interest in hosting Pakistan for a Test match at Optus Stadium.

To this end, Matthews requested Cricket Australia (CA) to give Perth the opportunity to host a match against Pakistan instead of the West Indies for the second year in a row.

The Babar Azam-led Test side is scheduled to visit Australia in December-January for a three-match Test series that will be part of the next ICC Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

ALSO READ Police Arrests Multiple Suspects as Online Betting on PSL Matches Runs Rampant

It is worth noting that the national team has never played a five-day Test match in Perth as their previous experience at the venue was limited to T20I matches.

The national team had previously toured Australia in 2019-20 for a two-match Test series, which the host side won 2-0.