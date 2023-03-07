Police Arrests Multiple Suspects as Online Betting on PSL Matches Runs Rampant

In a recent move, police has arrested eight suspects for their alleged involvement in gambling on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches through phone apps and other means.

The operation was carried out successfully, and the police were able to seize several items, including mobile phones, plastic rings used in gambling, and a total of Rs. 8,000 in cash.

The individuals have been identified as Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Mehmood, Muhammad Nisar, Imran Ali, Naseer Ahmad, and Muhammad Shaukat.

While the authorities continue to crack down on illegal gambling activities, it is important to note that some brands have found a way to circumvent the law by sponsoring PSL teams.

These brands, such as 1xBat on Karachi Kings jersey and Melbat on Lahore Qalandars’, use PSL as a means to market their products or services, despite the illegality of gambling in Pakistan.

Four out of six franchises in PSL have betting platforms as their sponsors, while the league itself has another. This means that five companies are aggressively marketing online gambling to millions of Pakistanis.

It is worth noting that this is not a new issue as DafaNews, one of the brands involved, has previously sponsored the PSL and Pakistan’s home series. When the issue surfaced last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board sought clarification from the company, which denied any links to betting.

