Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

Islamabad United is all set to face Multan Sultans tonight in their 23rd match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United have already booked their place in the playoffs by winning five of their seven matches and are currently in the second spot on the points table.

On the other hand, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans, who have won four of their seven matches, will be keen to showcase their best performance and qualify for the next stage.

The head-to-head record between the two teams in PSL matches favors Multan Sultans, who have won seven out of the 12 games played between the two franchises.

The Sultans are currently on a four-match winning streak against United and will look to continue their dominance over the Islamabad-based franchise tonight.

As both teams gear up for their second clash in PSL 2023, cricket fans all around the world eagerly wait to see who will come out on top.

With high stakes and intense competition, this promises to be an exciting match between two of the most competitive teams in the league.

Teams Matches Win Loss Multan Sultans 12 7 5 Islamabad United 5 7

