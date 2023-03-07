Azam Khan Competes With Shadab Khan in Modeling Challenge

Azam Khan asked fans to choose the better model after he shared a picture with Shadab Khan in a similar pose at Pakistan Monument.

Islamabad United’s squad visited Pakistan Monument in Islamabad as they enjoyed and celebrated a day off after qualifying for the playoffs last night by defeating Quetta Gladiators at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Red Shirts’ day out turned into a modeling feat once Azam Khan shared a picture of himself alongside skipper Shadab Khan’s click, asking fans to vote for the better picture.

Both of the cricketers posed in front of the Pakistan Monument landmark under the clear skies of the capital city. Azam Khan’s tweet sparked a fun debate as fans were eager to know who won the competition.

Who did it better? Voting open now pic.twitter.com/J7TTGez7ac — Azam Khan (@MAzamKhan45) March 6, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Azam Khan has played a crucial role with the bat in Islamabad United’s advancement to the playoffs. He has consistently delivered match-winning performances for the franchise in the ongoing PSL 8.