Ramiz Raja Hails Umar Akmal as Biggest Match Winner in Pakistan

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has said that the middle-order batter, Umar Akmal possesses enormous talent, but he himself wasted it.

Speaking to the media after Umar Akmal’s hard-hitting against Islamabad United, Ramiz said that Umar is a lesson for emerging players to strictly follow the discipline of the game.

ALSO READ Gladiators Vs. Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

“There is a lesson for all the players, if you are not disciplined, then there is a greater likelihood that you will be at the receiving end of injustice – a very unfortunate scenario,” Ramiz said.

The former cricketer added that the Lahore-born cricketer was his favorite player when he started his career and that he showed a glimpse today of how much talent he carries.

Ramiz went on to say that although Umar Akmal has fitness issues as well as discipline problems, there is no bigger match-winner than him while playing in the sixth or seventh position.

“You are supposed to play cricket with blinkers on; once you quit playing cricket, you are free to give any kind of opinion. He needs to control his quarreling attitude,” Ramiz said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Umar Akmal batted brilliantly in their recent game against Islamabad United, scoring 43 runs off 14 balls and assisting his team in scoring 180 runs.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads