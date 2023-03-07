Dubai Inaugurates Biggest Heritage Museum in UAE

Dubai has launched the largest heritage museum in UAE, aiming to attract over a million visitors by 2025. Spread over 20 pavilions, Al Shindagha Museum will exhibit the emirate’s history, providing insight into its progress over time.

Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stated that Dubai has consistently been a trading center, especially for those seeking a better life. He also stated that they want the world to know about the story and history of the emirate.

أدعو الجميع لزيارة متحف الشندغة والتعرف على جزء من تاريخ دبي الممتد عبر مئات السنين .. وأدعو الجميع لترسيخ جذورنا وهويتنا وتاريخنا في عقول أبنائنا .. pic.twitter.com/Aoaa3XPn53 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 6, 2023

Vice President also toured several sections of the museum and was given an overview of the collections displayed at the Al Maktoum Residence section. This section features key decisions and historical projects of Dubai’s leadership in the 19th century.

The museum also offers opportunities for investment and development projects, closely tied to heritage and culture. It features several services for enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Here is the list of sections at the Al Shindagha Museum: