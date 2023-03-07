Oppo Find X6 Pro to Feature Impressive Camera, Best Processor, and More

It’s been a year since we saw the last of Oppo’s flagship Find X series and now it’s time to look forward to the next one.

According to industry insider Digital Chat Station (DCS), the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro will feature an impressive display with a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. The display will measure 6.8 inches and boast a Samsung E6 panel with 10-bit color depth, 2K resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, it will be available in three different colorways. The leather variant, named Desert Silver Moon, will have a thickness of 9.5mm and weigh 216g, with a small glass panel on top.

The glass options, Flying Spring Green and Cloud Ink Black (Chinese names) will be slightly thinner at 9.1mm but a bit heavier at 218g.

The standard Oppo Find X6 will come with a glass exterior, measuring 8.96mm in thickness and weighing 207g. It will be available in three color options, namely Flying Spring Green, Starry Sky Black, and Snow Mountain Gold.

Earlier reports suggested that there would be two versions of the standard model, one with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and one with a Dimensity 9200. However, it appears that only the Dimensity version will be launched for now.

The Pro version will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and can be paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This configuration may only be available for a special edition.

The Pro phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s 1″ IMX989 sensor, as well as two additional modules using the 1/1.56″ IMX890 sensor. The front-facing camera will use a 32MP RGBW sensor, the IMX709.

Additional hardware will include Oppo’s in-house MariSilicon X2 ISP, a 3D ToF sensor, and a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for ambient light.

According to a previous report by DCS, the Find X6 Pro will support 100W SuperVOOC charging, while the standard model will support 80W charging. There is currently no official release date for the Find X6 series.