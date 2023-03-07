Wasim Junior Surprises Fans With Sudden Announcement of His Engagement [Pictures]

Star bowler Wasim Junior, known for his devastating yorkers on the pitch, has taken a step towards new innings off the field.

The cricketer got engaged to the daughter of Asia Cargo’s owner, a prominent businessman, in an intimate ceremony held in Islamabad.

The engagement ceremony was attended by close family members from both sides. The event was conducted as per the customs of Waziristan, with traditional elements incorporated into the festivities.

The Rukhsati, or the formal departure of the bride from her parents’ house, will be conducted at a later date. The wedding ceremonies will be held in the capital city of Islamabad, with all the traditional functions and celebrations that come with a wedding.

Wasim Junior, who has made a name for himself in the cricketing world with his impressive performances, is known for his speed and accuracy on the field.

His fans are now eagerly waiting to see him in action in the upcoming PSL matches, but for now, they are excited to hear about this new chapter in his personal life.