Woman Jailed For 14 Years For Acid Attack on Ex-Husband

The Special Gender-Based Violence Court (Central) handed its verdict on Monday in the case of Shabana Kausar, accused of an acid assault on her ex-husband Muhammad Usman.

Kausar’s aim was to punish her ex-husband for his refusal to remarry her following their divorce. The attack occurred on 20 August 2021, within the jurisdiction of the New Town police station.

After considering arguments and evidence from both parties, Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Zabiha Khattak delivered the ruling that was reserved earlier.

Kausar was found guilty and sentenced to 14 years in jail by the judge. She was also directed to pay a fine of Rs. 1 million, and if she did not, she would face an extra six months behind bars. The court ruled that the prosecutor had established their case against Kausar.

Kausar was ordered to return to jail to serve her remaining sentence, however, the court extended the advantage of Section 382-B of the criminal procedure law (time of detention to be considered when awarding term of imprisonment).

During the trial, the public prosecutor claimed that Usman had married Kausar, but it was later discovered that Kausar had previously been married twice and also was visiting her ex-husband.

Following their divorce, Kausar approached Usman and demanded that he remarry her, otherwise she would commit suicide. On the day of the attack, Kausar threw acid upon Usman, causing severe burns. Kausar, on the other hand, rejected the claims and alleged that the prosecution’s witness statements were false.